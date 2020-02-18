Narendran Thillaisthanam

Narendran Thillaisthanam

Vice President of Emerging Technologies, Vuram Technology Solutions

About Narendran Thillaisthanam

Narendran Thillaisthanam is the Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Vuram Technology Solutions, a multi-national technology consulting company that specializes in BPM, RPA, and Analytics consulting. Narendran brings more than two decades of industry experience and is based out of Bangalore, India. He has rich experience in the fields of BPM, RPA, and Data Management & Analytics. At Vuram, Naren and his team of RPA consultants provide solutions using Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and UiPath.

