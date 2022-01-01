Nat Wexler

Nat Wexler

Nat Wexler is a rising college senior at William & Mary. She is majoring in history and aspires to one day be a comedy writer or journalist. 

Follow Nat Wexler on Social

Latest

Hiring

A Plea From Job Applicants: Please Reject Us!

Too many companies ignore their job applicants. That's not just unkind - it's also bad for business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like