About Natalie Luneva
Natalie Luneva is on a mission to help SaaS companies grow, clarify marketing priorities and build high-performance teams. Drawing from her 10-plus years of marketing and team leadership experience, she helps SaaS companies identify and implement high ROI opportunities.
