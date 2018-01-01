Natasha Lorraine Menezes

Natasha Lorraine Menezes

Co-Founder I Content Marketer I Content Strategist I The Words Edge

Natasha Lorraine Menezes has over 7 years of experience in Content Marketing with organisations such as WGSN, Myntra and Reliance Retail Ltd. before starting out "The Words Edge", a Content Marketing company. She is a guest Writer for Deccan Herald & YourStory, published Author of "7 Messages from the Yogi for Success" and Speaker at Startup events in Bangalore.

More From Natasha Lorraine Menezes

Why You Need To Invest In Qualitative Research Right Now
Research

Why You Need To Invest In Qualitative Research Right Now

Looking for resolutions for the issues of day-to-day life is all about Ethnographic research
5 min read
This One Ingredient is What you Need for Success in the Digital World
Success

This One Ingredient is What you Need for Success in the Digital World

The heartwarming yet rare marketing campaigns that we still remember after years, is primary driven by the AGAPE component
8 min read
The New Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Voice Search
voice search

The New Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Voice Search

This 'voice-activated technology' has made things easier for lay users, but has thrown up new challenges for marketers
5 min read
Decoding Theories that Make an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Decoding Theories that Make an Entrepreneur

An Entrepreneur is one who jumps off a cliff and creates a plane on his way down
6 min read
How Setting up a Start-up is Like Giving Birth to a Baby
ideation

How Setting up a Start-up is Like Giving Birth to a Baby

To prepare for the welcoming of your own creation, crafting a business plan draws parallel with the checklists parents prepare to welcome their newborn
5 min read
Filter Copy: The King in Marketing Kingdom
Content Marketing

Filter Copy: The King in Marketing Kingdom

Giving yourself a digital pat every time you share a piece of content serves little purpose, unless you're in love with your own voice
7 min read
The Economics of Emotion in Marketing
Emotions

The Economics of Emotion in Marketing

Studies tell us that people tend to rely more on emotions and less on logic when it comes to making purchase decisions.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.