My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Natasha Mandie

Natasha Mandie

Managing director, EM Advisory

 

Natasha Mandie assists mid-market companies looking to make company-defining change. With over 20 years' experience, she has advised (listed and private) companies on achieving their transactional goals, which includes growth strategy, business sales, acquisitions, capital raisings and mergers.

Natasha is managing director of EM Advisory Pty Ltd, a corporate advisory firm working with vibrant, purposeful companies. Australian tech companies doing global deals is a speciality.

Natasha holds various board positions advising on strategic change and rapid growth. Renowned for her energy, insights, dedication to purpose and unwavering commitment to clients helps these companies reach long-term goals and achieve results.

More From Natasha Mandie

Four Ways to Negotiate the Deal You Want
Relationship Building

Four Ways to Negotiate the Deal You Want

To succeed, founders must find common ground with customers, staff, investors or strategic partners
3 min read