Managing director, EM Advisory

Natasha Mandie assists mid-market companies looking to make company-defining change. With over 20 years' experience, she has advised (listed and private) companies on achieving their transactional goals, which includes growth strategy, business sales, acquisitions, capital raisings and mergers.

Natasha is managing director of EM Advisory Pty Ltd, a corporate advisory firm working with vibrant, purposeful companies. Australian tech companies doing global deals is a speciality.

Natasha holds various board positions advising on strategic change and rapid growth. Renowned for her energy, insights, dedication to purpose and unwavering commitment to clients helps these companies reach long-term goals and achieve results.