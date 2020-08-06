About Nate Quigley
Nate Quigley is the Co-Founder and CEO of Chatbooks, the easiest way to make a photo book. He was previously CEO of LiveTV, LLC, president of ELEVEN Technology, Inc., and a management consultant with McKinsey & Co.
There's a lot of talk about structure and boundaries, but there's something to be said for flexibility, and embracing the messiness of your "life's work."