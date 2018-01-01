Nathan Cushnie

Head of Emerging Markets & Innovation- MENA, Visa

Nathan Cushnie heads Emerging Products and Innovation for Visa in the MENA region, with a mandate to drive digital products innovation, rollout, and growth in e/m-commerce, proximity contactless, mobile payments, and push payments.

Nathan draws upon 15 years of experience in strategy, innovation and product development in digital, telecom, and financial services. Before joining Visa, Nathan held multiple roles at Telefonica, including Global Head of Mobile Proximity Payments and Head of mCommerce Product Development & Strategy, shaping global product strategy and portfolio priorities across Europe and Latin America. Prior to that, Nathan held multiple strategy and consulting roles within the payments, financial services, and telecom industries.

Nathan holds an MBA from the University of South Carolina, Moore School of Business and a BBA in Marketing from the College of William & Mary, Mason School of Business.

Tech Innovation: The Path To New Revenue Channels For UAE SMEs
Ecommerce

Tech Innovation: The Path To New Revenue Channels For UAE SMEs

With a well-established infrastructure for digital payments, the current UAE landscape lends itself to the adoption of digital commerce.
