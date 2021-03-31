Signing out of account, Standby...
Naveen Bhateja
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
EVP and Chief People Officer, Medidata Solutions
Naveen Bhateja, EVP and chief people officer at Medidata Solutions, leads all aspects of the company’s global human resources. As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, he is a business strategist and trusted advisor on how people strategies empower successful business outcomes.
Follow Naveen Bhateja on Social
Latest
The C-Suite Needs an Empathy Injection, Stat
Let's destigmatize mental-health problems in the workplace, which cost companies billions of dollars a year, and instead invest in supporting and retaining employees.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jonathan Riff
Principal Brand Architect & Experience Designer
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-
Ruslan Fazlyev
CEO of Ecwid, Inc.
-
Adnan Durrani
Founder and CEO of Saffron Road Foods
-
Quincy Valencia
Vice President, Product Innovation
-
Jason Portnoy
Founder of JPORT Media
-
Reenita Malhotra Hora
CEO of Chapter by Episode Productions