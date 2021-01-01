Recognized by 'The Golden Book of Word Records', Navjyot Gurudatta is an adventurous and entrepreneurial soul. Through his MasterKey Initiative, he helps other businesses to get nearer their definition of success and achieve all their business goals by leveraging his rich experience, pure passion and uplifting spirit.
About Navjyot Gurdata
More From Navjyot Gurdata
Mergers and Acquisitions
Infobip Acquires Shift Conference, Goes All In On Developers
More acquisitions across unlikely verticals signal the importance of growth for the unicorn