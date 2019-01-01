There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Neernidhi Samtani
Founder & CEO - United Edupreneur
About Neernidhi Samtani
Entrepreneurship Evangelist & Marketing Strategist
More From Neernidhi Samtani
Education
50 per cent of the mobile users in India, roughly 250 million, are less than 25 years old and could potentially use it for education
4 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?