Neil Hoyne
Google’s Chief Measurement Strategist
As Google’s Chief Measurement Strategist, Neil Hoyne has had the privilege to lead more than 2,500 engagements with the world’s biggest advertisers. His efforts have helped these companies acquire millions of customers, improve conversion rates by more than 400 percent and generate billions in incremental revenue. Immensely proud of the degrees he’s earned from Purdue University and UCLA, Neil returned to academia in 2018 as a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of the book Converted: The Data-Driven Way to Win Customer’s Hearts.
Seek Progress, Not Perfection: Why Your Business Should Embrace the "Toothpick Rule"
A silly rule in Washington can say a lot about how real progress is made.
