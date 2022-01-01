Signing out of account, Standby...
Nick Cerise
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Marketing Officer
Nick Cerise is chief marketing officer of TTEC, a technology-enabled services company providing customer experience, engagement and growth solutions to clients worldwide.
Follow Nick Cerise on Social
Latest
Rapidly Growing Firms Must Move Fast and Break Things (Just Not the Customer)
Revenue growth can crash quickly if customer data isn't managed and analyzed.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
-
Olivier Chateau
Co-Founder & CEO of Health Union
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Ryan Fritsch
Co-Founder at Cloud Paper
-
Tanner Simkins
Founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency
-
Zain Jaffer
Founder and President of Zain Ventures
-
Mohamed Tohami
Founder of Passion Point