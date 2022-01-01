Nick Cerise

Nick Cerise

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Marketing Officer

Nick Cerise is chief marketing officer of TTEC, a technology-enabled services company providing customer experience, engagement and growth solutions to clients worldwide.

Rapidly Growing Firms Must Move Fast and Break Things (Just Not the Customer)

Revenue growth can crash quickly if customer data isn't managed and analyzed.

