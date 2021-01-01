Nick Jekogian

Nick Jekogian

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO, Signature Group Investments

About Nick Jekogian

Nickolas W. Jekogian III, is a real estate entrepreneur, an extreme athlete and an advisor to and investor in a number of social enterprises. Jekogian is president and CEO of Signature Group Investments and its related subsidiaries. With over 25 years of real estate development and investment experience, he has been a principal in more than $2 billion in investments, 5,000 residential units and over one million square feet of retail space. 

More From Nick Jekogian

4 Reasons a Retreat Into Nature Will Increase Productivity
Leadership

4 Reasons a Retreat Into Nature Will Increase Productivity

And how a "nature break" makes me a better leader.
4 min read