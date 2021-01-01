Nick Jekogian

Nickolas W. Jekogian III, is a real estate entrepreneur, an extreme athlete and an advisor to and investor in a number of social enterprises. Jekogian is president and CEO of Signature Group Investments and its related subsidiaries. With over 25 years of real estate development and investment experience, he has been a principal in more than $2 billion in investments, 5,000 residential units and over one million square feet of retail space.
