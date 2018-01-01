Nick Papadopoulos

Nick is the VP of Sales at CultureIQ, provider of company culture management software. He has a passion for strengthening company cultures and creating high-functioning work environments. Nick is a speaker and radio host, combining his extensive sales experience and his consulting background to provide culture-driven, results-driven leadership insight.
Company Culture
How a Culture of Leadership at ALL Levels Will Help Your Team Take Gold
When you commit to leadership at all levels, people start to believe in miracles and take ownership over their results.