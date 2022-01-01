Jonathan Silver

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Magician with Many Hats

Jonathan Silver is a proven executive with experience in the loyalty and tech industry. He was Chairman and co-owner of MyAxs, as well as CEO and co-founder of Access (formerly LRG Rewards). He is passionate about the customer space and developing innovative solutions that drive results.

Lessons

4 Lessons Learned from Building a Successful Fintech Company

Building a successful fintech company is not just about great tech. That is just the start.

