Karan Khemani
Our CTO Gave Us an Unexpected Ultimatum — and It Was Every Tech CEO's Worst Nightmare. Here's How We Handled It.
After one the most pivotal moments in our company's history, our former CTO decided to hold us hostage. Upon introspection, the errors that brought us to this fateful moment were mine to own. This is a cautionary tale for budding tech entrepreneurs about managing key man risk and treating your teams right.