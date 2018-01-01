Nick Rojas

Nick Rojas is a business consultant and journalist who lives in Chicago and his hometown Los Angeles with his wife. His work often discusses social media, marketing, and branding in regards to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Is Clickbait The New Face of Content Marketing?
As more people turn to the Internet for news, their patience for sensationalist headlines that guarantee nothing will inevitably turn outward.
Here's How to Really Measure the ROI of Your Content-Marketing Strategy
While the content is the fuel that powers the act of content marketing, it is the measurement of the content that ultimately decides whether it was an effective strategy.
The 3 Goals to Set for Content-Marketing Success
For your content-marketing campaign to be a success, you need to determine what milestones you want to achieve and implement strategies to support these goals.
Why It's Time to Rethink Your Content Marketing Strategy
With more and more companies jumping on the content-marketing bandwagon, consumers are getting overwhelmed with too much information online. Entrepreneurs now need to revisit their strategy to stay ahead of the curve.
