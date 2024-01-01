Nicole Bagatsing

Bio

Raised in the UAE, Nicole's career has been fueled by curiosity and a commitment to growth. After graduating with highest distinction from Emirates Aviation University in 2010, she gained valuable experience in people-centric roles across various fields. Her passion for human development led her to earn a certification in human capital, opening doors to pivotal roles. Now, in a senior leadership capacity, Nicole uses her expertise to help individuals and organizations strengthen communication, bridge gaps and foster impactful connections.