It might seem surprising, but as an introvert, I've found myself thriving in a field that many associate with being an extrovert – public speaking and communication skills. When people come to us for training, it's often because they're looking to overcome their fear of speaking in front of an audience. As someone who has struggled with that same discomfort, I can immediately relate to them.

In my 20s, no one would have described me as quiet or reserved. I had a different social group for every part of my life – one for fitness, one for fun day outs, and one for personal connections. Early in my career, I enjoyed attending work events, networking, and engaging in spontaneous meetups with colleagues. But over time, I noticed a shift. What once energized me began to feel draining. Rather than eagerly participating in casual Monday morning catch-ups in the breakout room, I would always find a reason to be "busy" – pretending to be on the phone or rushing off somewhere just to avoid being pulled into the conversation. It was almost like I had multiple personalities and I would panic if those worlds collided. It wasn't until my 30s that I fully recognized my introversion.

At first, I saw this shift as a limitation, but gradually, I realized it was my strength. Being an introvert gave me the ability to empathize deeply with those who struggle with the anxiety of public speaking. I understand the nerves, the hesitation and the internal doubts because I've been there myself. This perspective allows me to connect on a more personal level with others, offering reassurance that they're not alone.

In her book Quiet, Susan Cain says, "Without introverts, the world would be devoid of: the theory of gravity, the theory of relativity, Chopin's nocturnes, Proust's In Search of Lost Time, Harry Potter, and even Google." Those words helped me see that being an introvert brings its own powerful gifts.

It may seem counterintuitive, but introverts can excel in industries that are extrovert-dominated. Here's how I navigated this journey:

1. Embrace who you are

Be 100% your authentic self. Your quietness is part of your charm. Being different isn't a flaw, it's your strength. When you bring your true self to the table, people respect and value that authenticity.

2. Rewrite the story

Success in the workplace isn't about fitting the mold of an extrovert – it's about leveraging your strengths in ways that matter. For introverts, qualities like being observant, thoughtful and fully present can have a profound impact, especially in building strong relationships with colleagues and clients, in particular. They appreciate when you listen carefully, provide measured insights and understand their needs on a deeper level.

3. Learn to speak the 'extrovert' language

Understanding and adapting to the communication styles around you is crucial in any workplace, especially in environments that may favor more extroverted behaviors. But don't lose your core. Learning to speak "extrovert" is about recognizing when and how to engage effectively, whether it's in meetings, networking events or day-to-day conversations. It's about learning how to engage, while staying true to your own rhythm.

4. Cultivate emotional intelligence

We introverts often possess a natural ability to deeply tune in to emotions – both our own and those of others. This heightened self-awareness and empathy allow us to read between the lines, noticing unspoken feelings and nuances in interactions. In the workplace, this can be a powerful tool for building trust, fostering meaningful relationships – which ultimately strengthens team dynamics and collaboration.

5. Communicate with confidence: You don't need to be the loudest person in the room to make an impact; sometimes, it's the quiet voices that command the most attention. When you speak with purpose and clarity, people listen – not because you're overpowering the conversation, but because your words carry meaning and thoughtfulness. Introverts often take the time to reflect before they speak, which makes their communication deliberate and insightful. By focusing on quality over quantity, we create a sense of presence and authority. In fact, when a quiet voice breaks the silence, it can draw people in, making them more engaged and attentive.

That said, find your sweet spot without having to sacrifice your authenticity. You don't have to pretend to be someone you're not to belong in the same room as the extroverts. What sets us apart is what makes us valuable. Our unique qualities contribute to a balanced and dynamic workplace where every type of strength plays a part in driving success.