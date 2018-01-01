Nikolai Kuznetsov

Nikolai Kuznetsov

Guest Writer
Financial Analyst and Professional Trader
Nikolai Kuznetsov is a financial analyst and professional trader based in Tel-Aviv. Kuznetsov is fascinated by how disruptive fintech innovations/startups are changing the face of the global economy and how they challenge traditional financial corporations. You can follow him on Twitter @NikolaiKuznets or check out his website at Nikolaiknows.com.

More From Nikolai Kuznetsov

Why Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Panic About the Bitcoin Slump
Bitcoin

Why Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Panic About the Bitcoin Slump

We need to recognize that the true value of the entire crypto market is in its underlying technology
6 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Accelerating Cryptocurrency Adoption, One Solution at a Time
Cryptocurrency

Entrepreneurs Are Accelerating Cryptocurrency Adoption, One Solution at a Time

The crypto movement has real hang-ups that need to be addressed before broad adoption is feasible or expected, but entrepreneurs are addressing them.
7 min read
3 Industries Blockchain Entrepreneurs Will Change for the Better
Blockchain

3 Industries Blockchain Entrepreneurs Will Change for the Better

Here are promising markets for any entrepreneur looking to dive into a long-term blockchain project.
5 min read
How You Can Build a Career in Blockchain
Blockchain

How You Can Build a Career in Blockchain

Hint: It won't involve a college degree.
6 min read
Why Blockchain Matters to Small Businesses
Blockchain

Why Blockchain Matters to Small Businesses

The technology can be used for much more than cryptocurrency.
8 min read
Why Fintech Startups Need Smart Analytics
Analytics

Why Fintech Startups Need Smart Analytics

Businesses must ensure that they are making smart and guided decisions in order to be competitive.
6 min read
7 Things to Consider Before Launching a Fintech Startup
FinTech

7 Things to Consider Before Launching a Fintech Startup

New businesses, especially in an emerging industry such as fintech, require careful planning and thought.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.