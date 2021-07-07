Niousha Ehsan is the co-founder and Chief Energy Officer of LINKVIVA, an integrated events management agency that launched in Dubai in 2005 and serves prestigious multinational and government clients in the region. LINKVIVA has been awarded several accolades since its inception, which include being declared one of the top 50 event companies in the world by Special Events Magazine USA, 39th in Dubai Top 100 SMEs in the UAE (where Niousha was among the top 13 women SME leaders who lead their organizations toward excellence), The Great Place to Work Award, and several others.

Niousha Ehsan is a highly effective CEO with 15+ years of experience in the events, activations, and meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) industry. She was awarded twice as “CEO of the year” and was also elected as a Board Member of the International Live Events Association (ILEA). Besides this, as a certified life coach and NLP coach, she champions women empowerment by mentoring and coaching women entrepreneurs around the world as her way of giving back to the community.

https://www.linkviva.com/