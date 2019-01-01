About Niranjan Limbachiya
I am a customer-focused CEO that truly understands the customer and exceeds their needs. Characterized as a visionary, strategist and tactician. Consistent record of delivering extraordinary results in growth, revenue, operational performance, and profitability. My strength is delivering the highest possible RoI in software testing projects.
