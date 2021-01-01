Nischal Shetty
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of WazirX
Nischal Shetty is the founder and CEO of WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. He is a huge blockchain advocate and influencer with over 100,000 followers. He has been involved in the space for a long time, with the aim of bringing the blockchain revolution to everyone.
How Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Can Revolutionize Businesses
A brief overview of blockchain and cryptocurrency's various benefits and applications and how they can transform businesses.
