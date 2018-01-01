Nithya Das

Guest Writer
Chief Legal and People Officer, AppNexus

Nithya Das serves as Chief Legal and People Officer of AppNexus, overseeing the company's global corporate, commercial, intellectual property and regulatory legal affairs, as well as stewarding its talent and culture. Das serves as the chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee.

Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture
Toxic Workplace

Toxic cultures of rampant harassment and exclusion result when boards are so focused on profit that they don't care how the money is made.
5 min read
That Infamous Google Memo Says Plenty About What's Wrong With Tech and Why It's So Hard to Talk About
Workplace Diversity

James Damore's ideas about gender rested on a foundation of discredited pseudo-science, yet he was successful in a cutting-edge industry.
6 min read
Leaning in to Social Unrest in the Workplace
Work-Life Balance

It's happening, so let your employees talk about it.
6 min read
How You Can Identify and Optimize Nonprofit Partnerships
Philanthropy

When companies and philanthropic organizations join forces, business and community benefit together.
5 min read
Women and the LGBT Community Are Natural Allies
Fighting Inequality

When it comes to the workplace, women and the LGBT community are looking up at the same glass ceiling.
5 min read
