Nitin Vijay

Guest Writer
Managing Director, Motion education Pvt. Ltd

A well renowned and highly respected physics teacher with 12 years experience of running an entrepreneurial venture in parallel education industry. Motion is Nitin's second entrepreneurial venture - the first being Kota Point, a IIT-JEE test preparation startup that he co-founded in Varanasi, his Alma Mater city.

More From Nitin Vijay

4 Tips to Setup a Successful Education Startup
Education Tech

Starting a venture in educational learning domain permits one to get engaged with a business trend that are ruling the charts of top businesses to invest in.
4 min read
