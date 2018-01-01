Guest Writer

Co-founder of Air Freight Bazaar

Nivesh Jain is the Co-Founder and Director of AirFreightBazaar.com, a one-of-its-kind single global platform addressing all the needs and requirements of the air cargo industry.His present roles and responsibilities as a startup co-founder includes heading the company’s Business Development and Corporate Affairs division.

Nivesh is a graduate in Electronics and Communications from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University. While in college, Mr. Jain was the President of the Entrepreneurship Development Club of Anna University where he enabled students to work with startups of their choice irrespective of their grades in college.

When Mr. Jain is not working, he can be found reading online blogs and cultivating new habits. He is passionate about contributing towards building the nation and the society, as a whole.