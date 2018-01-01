Guest Writer

CEO of Megamorph Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Niyati Purohit, CEO and Ashwin Suresh, Managing Director of Megamorph Marketing Pvt. Ltd. The company is India's First & Only certified Green Company by GC Mark, Germany & DQS in the scope of manufacturing domestic & industrial cleaning liquids.

The duo combine their working experiences from different walks of life and professionals to build a product range and company that solves the humongous issue of hygiene in our country. The team maintains a high standard of quality, service and packaging at affordable prices to the public at large. Under their leadership the team has grown from strength to strength and added several products and markets to their list. Megamorph started operations in 2008. Moving from the consulting to the marketing space was a natural progression for this team of professional experts. The company prides itself on being able to offer affordable and effective solutions in home care that have minimal impact on the environment during its manufacturing process. The company currently has three brands in the market under Megamorph – CareClean Domestic Cleaning Solutions, CareClean industrial cleaning solutions and Amora. Each product has been put together with the aim of making the world a safer, cleaner and better place.

The consumer range- CareClean, is available in over 1000 outlets across Southern and Eastern part of the country. It is also available on Bigbasket. The industrial range is also moving quickly and is currently available in over 50 whole seller dealer locations across India. So much so that we are looking at opening up one more plant in Central India to service the Western and Northern parts of the country. Their current R&D and manufacturing plant is located at Bommasandra industrial area with a capacity of 32 lakh liters annually.