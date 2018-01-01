Norm Merritt

Customer Service
Let's Get Personal: Using Technology to Improve In-Store Customer Experience
Technology and data can play an invaluable role in enhancing your business, and the benefits are there for the taking, but don't lose sight of the folks behind the numbers.
Leadership Qualities
5 Traits of Successful Leaders
Leaders who exhibit these simple qualities are sure to help their organizations achieve success, stimulating their team to dig deep, find the motivation to work hard and create real value .
Customer Service
5-Star Customer Service Should Hurt a Little
Wowing your customers is a powerful tool, but when it's done right, it also should hurt a little.
Lessons
Everything I Know About Business I Learned From My High School English Teacher
The lucky ones have had a teacher that played a pivotal role in shaping not only our work habits but also our character.