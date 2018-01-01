Norm Merritt

Guest Writer
President and CEO of ShopKeep
Norm Merritt is the president and CEO of ShopKeep, a point-of-sale platform for the iPad. 

More From Norm Merritt

Let's Get Personal: Using Technology to Improve In-Store Customer Experience
Customer Service

Technology and data can play an invaluable role in enhancing your business, and the benefits are there for the taking, but don't lose sight of the folks behind the numbers.
4 min read
5 Traits of Successful Leaders
Leadership Qualities

Leaders who exhibit these simple qualities are sure to help their organizations achieve success, stimulating their team to dig deep, find the motivation to work hard and create real value .
3 min read
5-Star Customer Service Should Hurt a Little
Customer Service

Wowing your customers is a powerful tool, but when it's done right, it also should hurt a little.
3 min read
Everything I Know About Business I Learned From My High School English Teacher
Lessons

The lucky ones have had a teacher that played a pivotal role in shaping not only our work habits but also our character.
3 min read
