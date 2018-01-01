Nour Suliman

customer centricity
One Size Does Not Fit All: Customer Centricity Is The Key To Differentiate Your Business
You focus on what those customers want to achieve in their businesses and you evolve your organization around their needs.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.