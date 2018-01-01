Nusra

Sub editor, Restaurant India
A writer, foodie, bookworm and an avid traveller, Nusra has more than three years of experience in writing and editing for English dailies and magazines. Her interests find ways to culinary delights in multiple ways. The journalist spearheads Restaurant India on the editorial forefront.

More From Nusra

This Designer is Bringing a Bit of the Corporate Edge to Design
Shepreneur

This Designer is Bringing a Bit of the Corporate Edge to Design

Sahiba Singh realized how lack of implementation, kills designs in most cases and causes a discord amongst the designer and the client.
2 min read
'Watt-a-Box'! Feed Your Belly And Phone
KFC

'Watt-a-Box'! Feed Your Belly And Phone

A limited edition 5-in-one meal box that can charge your phone while you enjoy their 'yumlicious' meal.
3 min read
A Freshly 'Squeezed' Opportunity
Food Businesses

A Freshly 'Squeezed' Opportunity

The way people are drinking juices, India's nascent health food economy is disrupting.
6 min read
Street Food: No More Food For Thought
Food Businesses

Street Food: No More Food For Thought

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, shares the changes underway.
3 min read
When Formal Meets Informal - Business After 8
Lifestyle

When Formal Meets Informal - Business After 8

The business outside business.
5 min read
Brewing business over a cup of coffee
Business cafe

Brewing business over a cup of coffee

Business cafes are such spaces that have brought a creative trend into the segment with cafe chains like Starbucks and CCD and restaurant cafe like Social Offline.
4 min read
Expansion is the key to success!
Business Plans

Expansion is the key to success!

We are looking at close to 25 stores by March in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.
3 min read
