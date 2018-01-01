Shepreneur
This Designer is Bringing a Bit of the Corporate Edge to Design
Sahiba Singh realized how lack of implementation, kills designs in most cases and causes a discord amongst the designer and the client.
KFC
'Watt-a-Box'! Feed Your Belly And Phone
A limited edition 5-in-one meal box that can charge your phone while you enjoy their 'yumlicious' meal.
Food Businesses
A Freshly 'Squeezed' Opportunity
The way people are drinking juices, India's nascent health food economy is disrupting.
Food Businesses
Street Food: No More Food For Thought
Pawan Kumar Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, shares the changes underway.
Lifestyle
When Formal Meets Informal - Business After 8
The business outside business.
Business cafe
Brewing business over a cup of coffee
Business cafes are such spaces that have brought a creative trend into the segment with cafe chains like Starbucks and CCD and restaurant cafe like Social Offline.
Business Plans
Expansion is the key to success!
We are looking at close to 25 stores by March in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.