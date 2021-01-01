Signing out of account, Standby...
Olga Megorskaya
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Olga Megorskaya is the founder and CEO at Toloka AI, a global data labeling platform. Toloka was featured in Gartner’s Hype Cycle Report for Data Science and ML as one of the top data labeling solutions on the market.
Latest
What's Under the 'Hood' of Self-Driving Cars?
Headed by tech giants like Google and Yandex, the rise of automated vehicles seems inevitable, but what are the intellectual mechanics at work?
