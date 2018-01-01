Oliver Roll is the Vice President of Global Corporate Communications for VMware, based in Silicon Valley. Prior to joining VMware, he spent over 20 years with Microsoft in a variety of communications and marketing leadership positions in the U.K., Asia and at the company's headquarters in the U.S. Follow him on Twitter at @oliverroll.
Public Speaking
6 Steps to Overcoming Stage Fright and Giving a Presentation Everybody Listens To
Maybe you're just presenting the quarterly financials but there's a story in there somewhere. That's what everybody wants to hear.
Global Business
What You Need to Know Before Taking a Job in a Foreign Country
It's thrilling to be offered a job overseas but check if you can drink the water there and if the housing allowance will afford you better than the hostel.
Global Business
4 Tips for Keeping It Real When Your Global Team Telecommutes
Making a team from a staff working on separate continents requires more than just technology. Only the team leader can bring them all together.