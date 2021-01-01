Olya Osokina

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Health Tech company AIBY

Olya Osokina is the founder of UME Consulting Group, Zelyonka and AIBY. Osokina is Woman and Innovator of the Year (Stevie Award winner 2021).

http://www.aiby.world

Technology

How Health Tech Startups Are Solving the Anti-Aging Problem

Everyone has their own method of seeking out the secrets to longevity, and health tech companies are taking notice.

