Olya Osokina
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Health Tech company AIBY
Olya Osokina is the founder of UME Consulting Group, Zelyonka and AIBY. Osokina is Woman and Innovator of the Year (Stevie Award winner 2021).
Latest
How Health Tech Startups Are Solving the Anti-Aging Problem
Everyone has their own method of seeking out the secrets to longevity, and health tech companies are taking notice.
