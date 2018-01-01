Omar J. Sati is Managing Director and co-founder of DASH Ventures, established in 2011. Omar has been integral in supporting Jordan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem since its early days, and remains a driving force behind the development of the region’s most cutting-edge tech companies. He currently serves as mentor and advisor to early stage startups and sits on the board of several fast-growing ventures, leveraging his 15+ years of international investment experience. Prior to DASH, Omar was Venture Principle at AcceleratorTech, a pioneering Arab venture capital firm. Omar holds an MBA with distinction from Cass Business School and a Bachelors in Finance and Management from Tulane University.
Money
The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?
Dash Ventures Managing Director Omar J. Sati on whether he considers how often startups attend events in the ecosystem.
Money
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Omar J. Sati, Co-Founder and Managing Director, DASH Ventures
Laser-like focus, particularly at the early stages, is critical and can sometimes mean the difference between your startup's survival and failure.