About Osama Romoh
Osama Romoh is a seasoned digital marketing and advertising expert, with over 15 years of industry experience, and a businessman. An undeterred college dropout, he is now a psychologist in the making, currently working his way to a Ph.D. at the University of Essex. If you want to learn more from Osama, follow him on Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/osamaa.
More From Osama Romoh
Growth Strategies
Riding The Wave: Remember That It's You Who's Running The Business (And Not The Other Way Around)
When it comes to being an entrepreneur, remember that it's you who's running the business- and not the other way around.