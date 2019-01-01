My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Osama Romoh

Osama Romoh

About Osama Romoh

Osama Romoh is a seasoned digital marketing and advertising expert, with over 15 years of industry experience, and a businessman. An undeterred college dropout, he is now a psychologist in the making, currently working his way to a Ph.D. at the University of Essex. If you want to learn more from Osama, follow him on Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/osamaa

More From Osama Romoh

Riding The Wave: Remember That It's You Who's Running The Business (And Not The Other Way Around)
Growth Strategies

Riding The Wave: Remember That It's You Who's Running The Business (And Not The Other Way Around)

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, remember that it's you who's running the business- and not the other way around.
6 min read