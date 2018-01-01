Pallavi Jha

the Chairperson and Managing Director, Dale Carnegie Training India

Pallavi Jha is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Dale  Carnegie Training India which has international partnerships with some of the world's leading firms and brands such as Dale Carnegie, USA (training), and PerformanSe, France (Assessments). Pallavi has diversified exposure to various management practices in areas such as training and development, HR, consulting and business restructuring, covering a wide range of industries from media, entertainment, technology to the financial services sector and the engineering industry.  

Apart from being a keynote speaker and a panel member in various forums on business, HR, training and leadership and an active member of the Confederation of Indian Industry and has held offices of the Chairperson for Maharashtra Council, CII and the Skills Development Committee for CII, Western Region, she is also an active member of the National Council on Skills Development, CII and its National Sub-committee on School Education.  

As a member of Rotary Club of India, Pallavi pursues her efforts in social projects. She has also received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow. Earlier, was Executive Director of India's leading construction company, HCC, an erstwhile Walchand Group company before starting off her own ventures. She also worked briefly in market research at Feedback Ventures and Procter & Gamble. Pallavi is an MBA from Syracuse University, New York and a graduate in humanities from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. 

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on 2018's Top HR Trends
Artificial Intelligence

AI-related technological developments may cause sluggish growth in hiring, but it will create jobs too
3 min read
5 Ways in Which Digital and Artificial Intelligence are Changing Work Dynamics
Artificial Intelligence

As AI tools for human capital and performance management become common, companies will be able to recruit, hire and develop people based on talent, value and skills as opposed to years of experience or education levels
3 min read
#5 Ways Companies Can Hire and Engage Next-Gen Talent
Next Gen

Younger generations want to work for organizations with an ethos they can get behind.
3 min read
Entrepreneur: The 5 Skills You Need to Thrive in the C-suite
Entrepreneurship

Lack of EQ is a primary cause of weak leadership, which is detrimental for organizational culture
4 min read
3 Ways To Handle The Exit Of Employees
Employee Retention

From an HR to all the HRs out there.
3 min read
