Parag Agarwal

Contributor

Founder & CMD, Janajal

For over 2 decades, Parag has worked with cutting edge technologies and worked across sectors and geographies to enable their implementation in India. His biggest strength being his ability to work with the private sector and state, federal and government agencies, both within India and overseas, Parag has successfully delivered some landmark projects in the past. His global exposure across various industries and sectors, focuses on technology-based solutions in Integrated Water and Waste Management, Agriculture Logistics & Post Harvest Infrastructure, Drinking Water & Sanitation, and Homeland Security.

Parag identified the need for safe drinking water in the life of every human being along with the need to make it available and accessible to all in an efficient, robust and sustainable manner. With a vision to bring safe drinking water to millions, Parag started JanaJal along with his brother Anurag Agarwal in July 2013. They identified the role of safe drinking water in the life of every human being along with the need to make it available and accessible to all in an efficient, robust and sustainable manner.