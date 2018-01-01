Pat Sullivan

Guest Writer
Retired Basketball Coach, Corporate Public Speaker
Pat Sullivan coached basketball for 44 years, including 34 at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. He is the author of Attitude:The Cornerstone of Leadership and a corporate public speaker.

What Athletics Can Teach About the Characteristics of Great Leaders
Leadership Qualities

A coach shares his lessons from the basketball court, noting that the failure quotient is more important than IQ.
5 min read
