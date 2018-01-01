Guest Writer

Head of trust and security at Dropbox

Patrick Heim is the head of trust and security at Dropbox, where he manages security and compliance for both the company and its service. He joined Dropbox in January of 2015 with over 20 years of information security and technology experience. Previously, he served as chief trust officer at Salesforce.com, where he built and ran a world-class security team that contributed to making Salesforce one of the most trusted enterprise cloud vendors. Patrick also held chief information security officer positions at Kaiser Permanente and McKesson Corporation and senior positions at Ernst & Young and two early-stage security technology companies. Patrick advises security startups and serves on the board of directors at Cylance.