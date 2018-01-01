Patti Domm

Patti Domm is CNBC executive news editor, responsible for news coverage of the markets and economy. Prior to joining CNBC in 1999 as senior news editor, Domm was the equities editor for the Americas at Reuters. She was also Wall Street editor at Reuters, reporting on mergers, acquisitions and the Street. She also edited three CNBC books on personal investing. Domm serves on the board of the Financial Womens Association of New York.

Look for Even More Megamergers in 2014
Experts say that deals like Facebook's purchase of WhatsApp are just the beginning for megamergers in 2014.
U.S. Becoming 'Refiner to the World' on Strong Diesel Demand
U.S. refineries are expanding their export terminals to keep up with strong demand for diesel and jet fuel.
