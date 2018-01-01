Patti Johnson

Guest Writer
CEO of PeopleResults

Patti Johnson is a career and workplace expert and the CEO of PeopleResults, a change and organizational development-consulting firm in Irving, Texas. She is the author of Make Waves: Be the One to Start Change at Work and in Life. Previously Johnson was a senior executive at Accenture.

More From Patti Johnson

5 Points of Wisdom the Wright Brothers Can Offer About Leading Big Change
Project Grow

Learn from these Fathers of Flight how to confront your challenges, and your own dream just might take flight.
4 min read
Is Your Tolerance for Change Tripping You Up?
Change Management

Do you adapt to new concepts and solutions at the same rate your team members do?
5 min read
5 Tips to Avoid Creating Change Spectators
Communication Strategies

Have a big change in store for your business? Here are ways to effectively convey the message to your team.
4 min read
4 Secrets to Starting an 'Idea Epidemic'
Viral Marketing

Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge? Can you match that?
5 min read
How Analytics and Data Can Undermine Leaders
Big Data

Four things to avoid to make sure you're using big data effectively.
4 min read
3 Common Leadership Habits That Are Stifling Your Success
Leadership Qualities

The traits most likely to cause problems are often easily confused for strong influence.
4 min read
4 Reasons Why Leaders Need More Wave Makers
Innovation

These innovators jump in and ask, "What can I do?" and initiate changes that can bring huge payoffs to an entrepreneurial operation.
5 min read
