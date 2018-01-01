Paul Lee

Guest Writer
Partner at Lightbank

Paul Lee is a partner at Lightbank, a VC firm focused on see and early-stage tech startups. Prior to joining Lightbank, Lee was the managing director and group head of digital at Playboy Enterprises and the founding partner at Peacock Equity Fund, a joint venture between NBC Universal and GE Capital.

More From Paul Lee

The Do's and Don'ts of Meeting With Investors
Finance

The Do's and Don'ts of Meeting With Investors

Lightbank VC investor Paul Lee gives us the skinny on what young entrepreneurs should and shouldn't do when meeting investors.
4 min read
How Startups Should Formulate Financial Projections
Starting a Business

How Startups Should Formulate Financial Projections

VC Paul Lee gives us the skinny on what investors are looking for in a startup's financial projections.
2 min read
The Two Must-Have Elements for Attracting Startup Funding
Starting a Business

The Two Must-Have Elements for Attracting Startup Funding

Venture capitalist Paul Lee offers advice on what entrepreneurs should do get noticed by investors.
4 min read
4 Tips for Finding the Perfect Co-Founder
Starting a Business

4 Tips for Finding the Perfect Co-Founder

Venture capitalist Paul Lee offers advice on finding the right business partner for your startup.
4 min read
