Paul Priceman

Guest Writer
Male Nurse Advocate

Paul Priceman is a passionate male nurse advocate at Murse World who tirelessly works to promote male nurses in the US and worldwide. He is also involved in researching and writing about various different fascinating and intriguing healthcare-related topics. In his spare time, he likes to ski in the winter, swim in the summer and daydream all year round.

Looking for a Business Idea? Turn What Other People Complain About Into an Opportunity.
Business Ideas

The founder of Murse World shares the pain point that sparked an idea and launched a business.
4 min read

