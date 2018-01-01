Paul Warner

Employee Engagement
Why Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods Is a Lesson in Committing to Employees
On paper, Whole Foods' employee-first mentality and Amazon's customer-first motto couldn't be a worse match.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.