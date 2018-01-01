Paul Warner

Paul Warner

Guest Writer
Vice President, Customer and Employee Experience Strategy at InMoment
Paul Warner is the vice president of customer and employee experience strategy at InMoment. Holding a dual doctorate in both clinical and industrial-organizational psychology, Warner helps top companies create cultures where employees and customers can share in a positive experience.

More From Paul Warner

Why Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods Is a Lesson in Committing to Employees
Employee Engagement

Why Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods Is a Lesson in Committing to Employees

On paper, Whole Foods' employee-first mentality and Amazon's customer-first motto couldn't be a worse match.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.