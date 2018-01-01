Paula Phelan

Marketing
Why Investor Relations and Public Relations Should Work in Harmony
It's high time these two teams involved in promoting a company should coordinate their efforts.
Business Travel
The Road Warrior's Secret Defense: A Portable Pharmacy
For about $25 you can replicate this frequent business traveler's arsenal, keep illness at bay and ensure that your trip is a productive one.
Business Travel
Capturing a Sliver of Your Business Trip for Yourself
A corporate nomad explains her discovery of ways to absorb the amazing places in her travels while still accomplishing her business goals.