Paulina Zalewska- Dzieciuchowicz
Paulina Zalewska- Dzieciuchowicz is Country Manager, Qatar, at PRO Partner Group, a leading company set-up, local partnership and PRO Service provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
Igniting Innovation: Qatar's Startup Ecosystem Is A Rising Hub For Entrepreneurial Growth In The Middle East
When compared with its GCC counterparts, Qatar has a relatively fresher market, and it has been actively making efforts in working towards evolving its landscape, which is creating a favorable environment for startups.