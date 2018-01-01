Pawan Gupta

Pawan is an entrepreneur with expertise in trade and technology. As founder & CEO of Connect2India, he is making global trade safe and easy, enabling 50 million Indian MSMEs to go global. With degree from London Business School, Pawan has enjoyed solving core business problems - be it at Fortune 500 companies or in his own entrepreneurial ventures. 

Why We Need Our SMEs to Go Global
SMEs

Remaining an introvert for a company will not only halt it's growth, but hamper the domestic existence as well with increasing competition
6 min read
Role of Indian SMEs to Achieve Economic Dominance
SMEs

At present, SMEs contribute about 40% to the total industrial output, employ approximately 42 million people and generate 1 million new jobs every year
5 min read
What is An India of Tomorrow?
India Economy

The major contribution of this $10 Trillion, the economic goal of our nation by 2032, needs to come from SMEs, the backbone of our economy
7 min read
How is 2017 the Year of Inevitable Correction for the Indian Startup Industry
indian startups

Investors have finally begun to take notice. Days of easy money and eye popping valuations are behind us!
6 min read
