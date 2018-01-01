Payal Keyal

Payal Keyal

Founder, Payal Keyal Designer & Couturier

The label won over quite a few heartbeats after her single show in Indian Wedding 2017 and Budapest 2017 in Hungary. Her attires showcase her eloquent talent of redefining grace and beauty. With choicest hues, exclusive designs, and intricate detailing Payal Keyal brings life to every outfit and ignites the fashion diva within.

More From Payal Keyal

Five Things to Keep in Mind Before Launching a Fashion Brand From Scratch
Starting a Business

Five Things to Keep in Mind Before Launching a Fashion Brand From Scratch

These strategies will help the amateur or start-up companies to rise in the competitive field of fashion designing in no small extent
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.