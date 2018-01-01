Technology
Keep a Current Tech Hardware Audit
Save on taxes and insurance with these tech audit tips.
Save Paper Costs by Shrinking Prints
Want to cut up to half your paper and ink budget? Just use half as much paper.
Save Business Expenses with Netbooks
Here's how to figure out if you can save money with netbooks.
How-To: Use Your iPhone as a Wireless Laptop Modem
Learn how to get the best mobile browsing experience out there.
Seven Lessons That SMBs Can Learn from Big IT
Just because you don't have a large enterprise doesn't mean you can't run your IT operation like the big guys.
How to Build a Blog With WordPress
Tired of toying with the puny tools that cookie-cutter blog services provide? Follow the steps in this easy guide to install a WordPress blog on your own domain and personalize your Web presence.
Options Multiply for Small-Business Broadband
Competition between cable and telephone companies means faster internet at cheaper costs.
How to Build a Superfast, Superquiet PC, Part 1
The older I get, the less tolerance I have for noisy PCs. So my new desktop computer had to be quiet, not just fast. Oh, and I needed it to be affordable, too.