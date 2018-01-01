Perry Evans

Perry Evans

Guest Writer
Serial entrepreneur and CEO in internet and new media publishing.
Perry Evans is CEO and founder of Closely, a company that has developed a free mobile app called Perch that allows small business owners to discover what businesses in their neighborhood are doing to engage with local consumers via social sites, check-in apps, deal sites and reviews. He is also a founding executive of MapQuest, Jabber and Local Matters. 

More From Perry Evans

Should You Market Like Chipotle or Be Conversational?
Content Marketing

Should You Market Like Chipotle or Be Conversational?

Small businesses should skip the thought leadership pieces in favor of playing up their local roots and focusing on product, personality and people.
4 min read
A (Good) Picture Is Worth a Thousand (Text-Only) Posts
Social Media Marketing

A (Good) Picture Is Worth a Thousand (Text-Only) Posts

Word-of-mouth is no longer just about the words. A smart social-media policy brandishing photos can help varnish a business reputation.
5 min read
This Crucial Market Research Can Help Your Company Shine
Big Data

This Crucial Market Research Can Help Your Company Shine

Understanding how the firm's competitors, neighbors and industry peers are faring is the difference between surviving and thriving.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.